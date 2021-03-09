Meghan Markle’s Father Comments On Oprah Winfrey Interview, Admits They Have Not Spoken In Four Years

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit down with Oprah Winfrey and her father, Thomas Markle, is already talking to the media.

During a March 9 interview with Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle, 76, confirmed he has not spoken to his daughter in four years, which is when he began working with the tabloids.

When asked why he collaborated with the press and then denied doing so to Meghan, Thomas defended himself by saying, “We all make mistakes… but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up like Hitler.” The reference is to nude pictures of Harry taken in Las Vegas in 2012 and him wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party 16 years ago.

“The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way shape or form. I would love to hear from them. I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologized many times.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Played A Surprising Role In Meghan Markle's Escape From The Royal Family

He continued, “I love my daughter very much. But she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother’s side and my side. She has no one to reach out to. It would have been easy for her to reach out to me… I’m very disappointed about it, I’ve apologized about this thing, at least 100 times.”

Markle is still very close to her mother, Doria Ragland, who the paparazzi also stalked but she never communicated with the press in any capacity.

When asked about Meghan saying they were “conversations and concerns” about how dark baby Archie’s skin would be, Thomas dismissed any notion of racism.

“The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody. It could be somebody asked a stupid question rather than being a total racist.”

He then claimed California is racist, not the British, “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

Thomas Markle emphasized he will only stop talking to the press if Meghan and Harry talk to him.

Watch Thomas Markle’s interview below: