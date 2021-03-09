Twitter Rips Prince Charles For Pandering To Black People After Meghan Markle Interview

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who, at one point, stopped talking to his son Prince Harry, is captured on video at a new vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London. He’s photographed numerous times with Black healthcare workers.

The Royals are still in a media firestorm after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s interview with Oprah Winfrey . Now, Prince Charles has made his first public appearance by doing a photo opp with Black healthcare workers. Twitter was not here for it.

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles made his first public appearance since Meghan and his son Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey and didn't comment when asked about it https://t.co/GtMI3FNKjb pic.twitter.com/WXUYx80O1e

The photo op comes two days after Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Future Father-In-Law Slammed For Racist Comment

Harry declined to share the details of conversations or disclose who made the offensive remarks, but did admit, “I was a bit shocked.”

The entire royal family seems to be in damage control mode since the bombshell interview, and it appears that Prince Charles is no exception.

See the reactions from Twitter below.