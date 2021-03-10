Opal Tometi, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Calls To Boycott The Royal Family - "They Don't Value Black Lives"

Opal Tometi, a human rights activist and one of the Black Lives Matter movement co-founders, calls for a royal family boycott.
According to TMZ, Tometi learned about Meghan Markle’s experience with racism within the royal family with the rest of the nation on Sunday (March 7) during the explosive interview Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.
Tometi tells the outlet that statements the former royals made to Oprah that at least one member of the British Monarchy was deeply concerned about how dark their unborn son, Archie, would show that the royal family doesn't value Black lives.
There were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," Markle said in a shocking revelation to Winfrey. However, she wouldn’t share which member of the royals raised the issue.
The Black Lives Matter Twitter account posted a tweet on Monday (March 8) supporting Markle.
“Meghan Markle reminded us that we do not protect Black women enough,” the tweet read. “And when they’re leaders…even worse. Don’t just celebrate Black women; protect them every day. #ProtectBlackWomen.”
A statement from Buckingham Palace was released on Tuesday (March 9) on behalf of the queen.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
