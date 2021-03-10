Opal Tometi, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Calls To Boycott The Royal Family - "They Don't Value Black Lives"

Opal Tometi, a human rights activist and one of the Black Lives Matter movement co-founders, calls for a royal family boycott.

According to TMZ, Tometi learned about Meghan Markle’s experience with racism within the royal family with the rest of the nation on Sunday (March 7) during the explosive interview Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Tometi tells the outlet that statements the former royals made to Oprah that at least one member of the British Monarchy was deeply concerned about how dark their unborn son, Archie, would show that the royal family doesn't value Black lives.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals The Royal Family Wouldn't Allow Her Son To Be A Prince And Black Twitter Knows Why