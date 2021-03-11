Dionne Warwick Says Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Invasive’

Nearly everyone’s given their take on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and now, Dionne Warwick is providing hers.

The music legend says she’d like to have seen it play out a bit differently.

“I, personally, felt that it was a little invasive and I think it could’ve been handled in another fashion,” Warwick told Page Six about the sit down.

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Takes Over Twitter After Asking Chance The Rapper A Question

She added: “This was a choice that Harry and Meghan made, and if they felt that it was okay to probe as deeply as Oprah did, then who am I to make any comment on it at all?”

Warwick did have high praise for Oprah.

“Oprah was doing what she does best,” she told the outlet.

Meghan and Harry made explosive claims of racism they encountered during their stint as members of the Royal Family. They also described what drove them from Kensington Palace.