Vanessa Bryant Celebrates A Huge Milestone For Daughter Natalia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

It’s a moment many parents dream of.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Vanessa Bryant is proud of her eldest daughter.

Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that Natalia was accepted into one of her top-choice schools, Loyola Marymount University.

“So glad you got accepted but too far… j/k,” Vanessa wrote on IG.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s Reveals Daughter Natalia’s Top College Choices

The 18-year-old has also gotten into the University of Oregon. Vanessa also revealed that her daughter is still waiting to hear back from other schools like the University of Southern California and New York University, among others.

Bryant also posted a picture on her Instagram account of Natalia with the caption: “So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever.”

See Vanessa Bryant’s proud post about Natalia below.

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

