Grammys 2021: Beyoncé Chose Not to Perform, According To The Recording Academy CEO

Although Beyoncé was the most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammys, the multi-talented entertainer decided not to perform at the 63rd Annual show on Sunday (March 14).

According to the Recording Academy’s interim CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Black Parade” singer opted not to perform after receiving nine nominations in eight categories.

"It's unfortunate because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason Jr. said. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage." The LA Times reports that there was not a clear reason why Beyoncé did not want to perform.

While a highly-anticipated performance did not occur , the artist and her media mogul entrepreneur husband Jay-Z surprised fans by attending the event in person. With 24 Grammys already under her belt, Beyoncé picked up four more honors for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.