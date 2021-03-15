Grammys 2021: Beyoncé Chose Not to Perform, According To The Recording Academy CEO

Although Beyoncé was the most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammys, the multi-talented entertainer decided not to perform at the 63rd Annual show on Sunday (March 14).
According to the Recording Academy’s interim CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Black Parade” singer opted not to perform after receiving nine nominations in eight categories.
"It's unfortunate because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason Jr. said. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage." The LA Times reports that there was not a clear reason why Beyoncé did not want to perform.
RELATED: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Make A Surprise Appearance At The 2021 Grammys!
While a highly-anticipated performance did not occur , the artist and her media mogul entrepreneur husband Jay-Z surprised fans by attending the event in person. With 24 Grammys already under her belt, Beyoncé picked up four more honors for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
RELATED: Beyonce' Becomes Grammy's Most Decorated Female Artist
“I am so honored. I am so excited. Thank you, guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” Beyonce said during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance.
She continued: “This is so overwhelming. I've been working for my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you, and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies . Y’all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
COMMENTS