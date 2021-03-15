Watch Zhuri James, LeBron's Daughter, Dance’s To Cardi B's Hit Song ‘Up’

Zhuri James, Lebron and Savannah's daughter, has led the family’s choreography throughout the pandemic and continues to keep her dance skills up to par.

At just 6 years old, Zhuri is showing the makings of a star. Lebron James posted an adorbs video on his IG page of Zhuri tackling choreography for Cardi B’s latest single, “Up.” Zhuri isn’t playing any games either when it comes to showing off her skills. After dance rehearsal with her instructor Candace, the fun began.

“Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first!,” Lebron said. “Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. Candace. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song.”

Take a look at Zhuri breaking it down for all to follow:

