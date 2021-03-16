Alex Rodriguez Reunites With J.Lo, Proves They Are Still Together

After news broke that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had called it quits on their two year engagement, the pair have tried to make an effort to quiet the talks that they are no longer together.
On Sunday (March 14) the former MLB player took a trip to the Dominican Republic to reportedly make things right with Lopez after the news of their breakup broke the internet on Friday (March 12).
J.Lo is currently filming her next movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic.
In his Instagram story, he wrote “New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”
On Sunday (March 14) Jennifer Lopez responded in her own unique way to rumors that her two-year engagement to A-Rod had ended.
The 51-year-old posted a montage of videos and images to Saweetie's "Pretty B*tch Freestyle.” One image includes a headline of her rumored A-Rod split as Saweetie raps "I ain't worried about a blog or a b*tch."
According to a statement, the couple released to CNN on Saturday (March 13), the singer and former All-Star baseball player said through their reps that they remain in a relationship and are “working through some things.”
In February, rumors were circulating that Rodriguez, 45, had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, which she denied and said they never met.
Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in 2019 after two years of dating.
Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 12-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David, and Emme Maribel, with Anthony.
Rodriguez was married from 2002 to 2008, Cynthia Scurtis.
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
