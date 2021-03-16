Alex Rodriguez Reunites With J.Lo, Proves They Are Still Together

After news broke that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had called it quits on their two year engagement, the pair have tried to make an effort to quiet the talks that they are no longer together.

On Sunday (March 14) the former MLB player took a trip to the Dominican Republic to reportedly make things right with Lopez after the news of their breakup broke the internet on Friday (March 12).

J.Lo is currently filming her next movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic.