Tina Knowles-Lawson Posts A Sweet Tribute To Daughter Beyoncé And It’s Giving Us All The Feels

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson has given her eldest daughter, Beyoncé, a warm shout out filled with praises following her Grammy award wins on Sunday (March 14).

With 24 Grammys already under her belt at the start of the show, Beyoncé picked up four more honors for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Her mother shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for her first born superstar daughter who has had a knack for performing since she was seven years old. Beyoncé is now the Grammys’ most decorated woman and singer (woman or man) with 28 trophies attached to her success.

“So much, Blood ,sweat and tears, intense training , vocal lessons , dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside. Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices,” Lawson captioned her post.

