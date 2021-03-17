Idris Elba Signs Deal To Author Children’s Books

Idris Elba is adding author to his resume.

The award-winning actor, musician, activist and filmmaker has reportedly signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins to publish numerous children’s books, which will launch in 2022.

The outcome will include picture books and fictional reads featuring a character and surrounding world imagined and developed by Elba and his writing partner Robyn Charteris.

Elba says he’s fortunate to be able to spread his creativity through another medium.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins,” he stated, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ann-Janine Murtagh acquired the world rights in the major UK/US co-publication deal along with Executive Publisher, HCCB UK, Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher, HCCB US, from Crystal Mahey-Morgan at OWN IT! Entertainment Ltd. She described her excitement in working with Elba.

"Idris Elba is one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation and I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children's Books list," Murtagh said of the deal. "From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children."