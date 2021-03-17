Reginae Carter Claps All The Way Back At Troll Who Shaded Her Relationship With YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter was doing some casual venting on social media and for some reason a hater thought she was talking about her boyfriend YFN Lucci. Reginae was not here for it.

On March 16, Carter tweeted, “I swear I went above and beyond for some people & they have the nerve to have amnesia now ... k cool.”



She also added, “I sat at tables and had to eat my damn self and still fed a mf before I ate . That same mf bit my hand quick .Never again.”

A user responded with, “Girl just let that nigga go damn!”

Reginae clapped all the way back with, “B**ch ain’t everything about that n**ga imma tell u now.”



