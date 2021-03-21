Patrick Mahomes Posts Adorable Picture With Daughter To Celebrate 1-Month Birthday

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and one of the top athletes in American sports, however, his pride also lies with his infant daughter.

On Saturday (March 20), the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback marked a milestone as his daughter Sterling Skye turned 1 month old. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a picture of himself holding the tiny baby with her head in the palm of his right hand.

"1 month ❤️," Mahomes proudly captioned the portrait.