Patrick Mahomes Posts Adorable Picture With Daughter To Celebrate 1-Month Birthday

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and one of the top athletes in American sports, however, his pride also lies with his infant daughter.
On Saturday (March 20), the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback marked a milestone as his daughter Sterling Skye turned 1 month old. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a picture of himself holding the tiny baby with her head in the palm of his right hand.
"1 month ❤️," Mahomes proudly captioned the portrait.
Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child together on February 20. At the time, Matthews shared the happy news on social media, writing, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz.” Mahomes shared a similar sentiment without including the newborn’s weight.
Mahomes and Matthews became engaged last September after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. That same month, they announced the pregnancy news.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon
