Watch: Kevin Hart Surprises His Daughter With Epic Sweet Sixteen Gift

Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven celebrated her 16th birthday on March 14 and she received an epic gift from her father.

Heaven was gifted with a brand new black Mercedes SUV. According to Hollywood Life, the price of the car is a whopping $85,000.

The theme of her birthday party was My Hero Academia. The event was packed with tons of decorations and there was also a three-tier cake, according to The Daily Mail. Heaven’s mother Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart’s first wife, was also in attendance.

Watch the video below of Heaven being surprised with the car, documented on Insta Stories by bDASHd Event Planning And Bakery, which threw the bash.