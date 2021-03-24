‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Shares First Adorable Photos Of Baby Dylan Matthew

Ashley Darby is giving a first look at her newborn baby boy to her fans.

On March 2, The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband Michael Darby welcomed baby “D2,” Dylan Matthew. This is the couple’s second son, following the welcoming of their “rainbow baby” Dean in 2019 following a miscarriage.

“It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby,” Ashley captioned an Instagram post with multiple pictures of her newborn and immediate family. “Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family. Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time.”

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Of ‘RHOP’ Gives Birth To Second Child

She added: “It’s the most incredible bond to witness flourishing. Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be.”