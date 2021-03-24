Who is Lizzo Dating? Singer Clears Up Rumors After Spotted With Malibu Mystery Man

Lizzo is clearing the air and letting her relationship status be widely known. This comes after rumors began to circulate that she was taken.
The “Soulmate” singer was spotted getting up close and personal with a mystery man on a balcony in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday (March 23). The Shade Room, who posted the photos, reported that the entertainer and her possible new man, who had a beard, braids sporting a Black UCLA shirt, almost shared a kiss.
While it’s unclear if the Houston native is in a relationship, she went on her Instagram hours later to address the rumored relationship buzz.
Posting a sultry video showing off her backside, the “Truth Hurts” star captioned the video with a winking tongue-out emoji writing “SINGLE.”
According to Rolling Stone, Lizzo’s 2018 hit “Cuz I Love You” was about one of her past relationships. Speaking with the publication in 2020, she shared that the relationship ended because of bad timing and her need for freedom.
“As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” she says. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.”
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
