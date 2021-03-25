Magic Johnson And Arsenio Hall Get The Coronavirus Vaccine

Magic Johnson And Arsenio Hall are among the many celebrities who are showing people that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.
According to TMZ, NBA icon, Magic Johnson, comedian Arsenio Hall and actor Danny Trejo all received COVID vaccines at USC.
Johnson received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, Trejo took the first dose of Moderna and Hall got a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots.
Watch the video of them receiving the vaccine below:
RELATED: BET HealthiNation
As of early March, U.S. Census Bureau data shows that 24 percent of unvaccinated Black Americans younger than 40 are less likely to choose to get the vaccine, according to The Wall Street Journal. At the same time in the survey of about 80,000 people, 63 percent of people 65 years or older said they definitely would get the vaccine.
Meanwhile, vaccine availability in Black communities has been lagging over the past few weeks of the drugs being rolled out. As a result, African Americans are being vaccinated at a lower rate. In some states, Blacks are getting the shot at half the rate as whites, according to Kaiser Health News.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
COMMENTS