Magic Johnson And Arsenio Hall Get The Coronavirus Vaccine

Magic Johnson And Arsenio Hall are among the many celebrities who are showing people that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.

According to TMZ, NBA icon, Magic Johnson, comedian Arsenio Hall and actor Danny Trejo all received COVID vaccines at USC.

Johnson received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, Trejo took the first dose of Moderna and Hall got a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots.

Watch the video of them receiving the vaccine below: