Michael Rainey Jr. Says Camera ‘Saved My Life’ During Police Encounter

Michael Rainey Jr. is sharing about his recent encounter with a police officer after he was pulled over during a routine traffic stop.

The Power star says the stop was “unlawful” and that if it wasn’t for his camera, he might’ve been killed by the officer.

“This guy was bout to shoot me I swear that camera saved my life,” Rainey wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story post. “Look what he does as soon as he looks into the lens. someone please send me his precinct or whatever if you know. “

Rainey added that the cop didn’t even explain why he was being pulled over and revealed that he had his hand on his gun.

“Didn’t even pull me over. Didn’t tell me what I was being pulled over for,” he wrote. “Just came to whip yelling and s**t wit his hand on his gun. This guy also said stop reaching while I was looking for my license, I guess he was tryna come up with a reason to shoot me.”

Caught on camera was the tail end of the altercation. In an additional post he made to his IG Story, Rainey stated that Black people are persecuted for possessing nice cars and/or having success.

See Michael Rainey Jr’s Instagram Story posts about his harrowing police stop below.