D-Nice Explains How He Came Up With The Idea For Club Quarantine

D-Nice provided so many people with relief during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic with his Club Quarantine. It’s had everyone, even Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey popping into his Instagram Live sessions to feel some sort of relief during such a trying time.

The social media show helped D-Nice earn the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year. After his acceptance speech, he explained the origins of Club Quarantine.

“A lot of what happened with me early on wasn’t just about me because without the audience truly wanting to be there with me none of this is possible but what I did learn was what happened with me, and this is just in my mind, It probably couldn’t have happened for anyone else in that moment,” he said during a press conference after winning the award.

RELATED: NAACP Image Awards: 10 Times DJ D-Nice And Guests Lifted Us Up During Quarantine

“It was 35 years of being there for people, constantly giving 100 percent. [It’s why] so many people came on that big night,” he added. “Michelle Obamas aren’t just popping in just because some “DJ D-Nice” is having a party. No, I’ve done so many events for them, and the same thing with Oprah and all these people like throughout the years and also with the fans. To me, it’s just about being authentically who you are and it goes a long way.”

During his speech, D-Nice also thanked his family including his two daughters who were sitting next to him, his attorney and more. He also was humbled by how much of an impact he was able to make in people’s lives.

“It’s been an honor to provide entertainment and inspiration during one of the darkest times we’ve experienced,” he said.

Other nominees for Entertainer of the Year included Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Tyler Perry.

Watch D-Nice’s acceptance speech below: