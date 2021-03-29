Jamie Foxx Signs Deal With ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group

Jaime Foxx is joining the ViacomCBS family.

The Oscar winner, along with his producing partner Datari Turner, signed a deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. The two will to develop and executive produce original movies with diverse filmmakers.

Trevor Rose, EVP, Head of Talent and Content Development for MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement to Deadline, “Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are creative forces whose talent is boundless. Together, we share a vision of cultivating emerging BIPOC filmmakers and telling multicultural stories that will make an impact.”

Foxx has his hand in a variety of projects, including producing and starring in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi flick They Cloned Tyrone.

Additionally, he is executive producing and starring in Netflix’s father/daughter comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is based on his relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will also be a producer. The series hits Netflix April 14.

Foxx celebrated his new partnership with ViacomCBS and MTV on Instagram, writing, “New team New energy... Rick... Chuck... Ian... James.... Matt... and my guy @datariturner We bout to shake thangz up!”