Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Apply For A Marriage License

The wedding is still on for rapper Jeezy and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai. The two have applied for a marriage license.

According to TMZ, they filed for a marriage license in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 29, and the couple must be wed within six months.

Jeezy, 43, popped the question to Mai, 41, on March 27, 2020 after quietly dating for two years. It is unknown when the lovebirds will officially tie the knot.

According to PEOPLE, the rapper was originally planning to pop the question sometime in April 2020 during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has restricted travel globally, Jeezy instead decided to surprise her during a special date night in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep told the celebrity news outlet.

“Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”



Jeezy and Mai reportedly met on the set of her daytime talk show and began quietly dating in November 2018. The pair didn’t take their romance public until August of last year.