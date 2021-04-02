‘Mahalia’: Danielle Brooks Used Her Voice In The Writers Room To Make Sure A Pivotal Scene Was Kept In The Movie

Danielle Brooks takes on her biggest role to date starring, as the Queen of Gospel, Mahalia Jackson in the Lifetime biopic Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia premiering on Saturday (April 3) at 8 PM ET.

The Grammy-Award-winning actress honors Jackson's legacy as the film focuses on her civil rights activism and determination to not bend or break as a prolific gospel singer. Handpicked to star as the artist, Brooks did not have to audition for the role and her star power talent proves just that.

RELATED: Watch The Powerful Trailer For The Mahalia Jackson Biopic Produced By Robin Roberts

Sitting down with BET.com, the 31-year-old shares how she used her voice in the writer’s room to make sure an important scene was kept in the film about the legendary Gospel songstress.

See below: