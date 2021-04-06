Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Create Wedding Registry Dedicated To The Stop Asian Hate Movement

Although lovebirds rapper Jeezy and TV personality Jeannie Mai recently tied the knot in an intimate Atlanta wedding ceremony, they made sure their special day had a bigger meaning. The pair decided to give back to their respective communities, notably joining the frontlines to battle against Asian hate.

According to PEOPLE, the newlyweds launched a charity registry to raise $50,000 for the Stop Asian Hate campaign, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting the recent wave of anti- Asian violence since the start of COVID- 19 pandemic.

“We want our wedding guests and loved ones to not only feel a connection to our unique backgrounds, but also to give back to a cause that is near and dear to our hearts as individuals and, together, as a couple,” the couple’s online registry reads.

"The Real" co-host explained how their individual passion for giving back actually further fueled their connection to one another.

“What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities,” Mai, who is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent, said in an interview with The Knot.

The duo continues to encourage fans to support the cause by donating via their registry's GoFundMe page. The registry has raised just over $6,000 as of April 6 with a goal of $50,000.

The Stop Asian Hate movement was propelled after six Asian women in Atlanta were murdered at two separate massage parlors on March 16. Two weeks later, a 65-year-old Asian woman was brutally attacked outside a Manhattan apartment building.