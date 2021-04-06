Terry Crews Reveals Why Growing Up He Was Always In 'Fight' Mode With His Father

During the latest episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," actor Terry Crews reflected on his difficult childhood and other parts of his journey to Hollywood while climbing with adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls across a treacherous terrain in Iceland. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star revealed why he became obsessed with physical fitness and explained it all starts with his father.

The actor described how for over two decades he would visit the gym to get in the best possible shape as a way to “fight” his father, Terry Crews Sr. and defend his mother from the abuse.

"Growing up [for me] was not a good experience. My father was very abusive. He used to beat my mother," the 52-year-old revealed in the episode. "So it was one of those things where I knew I had to get stronger because one day I thought I'd have to fight him. That's how it started out."

The John Henry star also described the time when he finally stood up to his dad.

"Bear, I beat this man," Crews confessed. "I remember he was begging, begging, and all I could think of was, like, this is how my mother felt. How do you like it? And this is the thing, Bear. I thought it would feel good. And he's on the ground, bleeding, crying, and I didn't feel one bit better. It left me with nothing."