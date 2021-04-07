Chet Hanks Accuses Ex Kiana Parker Of Extortion In Lengthy Statement

Tom Hanks’ son aka White Boy Summer founder aka Chet Haze aka Chet Hanks is speaking out after his ex-girlfriend obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Chet took to his Instagram account to issue a long statement which refutes the claims of abuse. He’s also accusing Kiana Parker of trying to extort him financially.

Video leaked last week catching Hanks and Parker involved in an altercation at their home in Texas. In the clip, Hanks filmed himself walking around the house with a cut forehead. He shouted that Parker tried to attack him with a knife while she’s in the background denying the accusation.

Hanks, in his IG post, acknowledged the restraining order, adding, “I was alerted that a story was about to run on me that I had known was coming for several months, which is nothing more than a vicious attempt to extort money from me and assassinate my character.”