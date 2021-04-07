Kim Kardashian Joins The Billionaires’ Club

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire.

Forbes released their annual billionaire’s list and Kim Kardashian made the cut. Due to her multiple businesses, which include a mobile game, cosmetics and shapewear, she is listed as billionaire No. 2,674 with $1 billion. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry landed at No. 2,677 with $1 billion. Kanye West is billionaire No. 1,750 with 1.8 billion, his second time on the list.

This is the first time Perry and Kardashian made it on the Forbes billionaire’s list.

Last year, Kanye West made the list and he was outraged he wasn’t higher. In April of 2020, according to senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, West estimated his bag at triple the amount Forbes gave him credit for. Greenburg said after the list was published, Yeezy texted the magazine's staffers saying, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Other returning billionaires include Oprah Winfrey, No. 1,174 ($2.7 billion) and Jay-Z, No. 2,141 ($1.4 billion).

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, for the fourth time in a row, is the No. 1 billionaire in the world.