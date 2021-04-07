Tyler Perry Ends Quarantine Bubble At His Atlanta Studio

After being one of the first producers to safely restart TV production in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Perry will end his quarantine bubble at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Saturday (April 10).
Deadline reports that the media mogul decided after a successful mass vaccination event at the studio took place on Saturday (April 3). Perry hosted Grady Hospital staffers who set up a vaccine site at TPS for all crew, their family and friends who have not yet received the COVID vaccine .
RELATED: 5 Things Tyler Perry Wants Black People To Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine
More than 250 people were given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; Grady Hospital staff will return to the studio in the following weeks to administer the second dose. Tyler Perry received the COVID vaccine in January.
He was able to resume production in July 2020 with his quarantine bubble, after a careful comprehensive plan was developed.
Multiple new seasons were shot in the bubble including Sistas and The Oval on BET, Ruthless and Bruh on BET+ and the upcoming All the Queen’s Men for BET+, all of which Perry created, wrote and directed.
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS