Tyler Perry Ends Quarantine Bubble At His Atlanta Studio

After being one of the first producers to safely restart TV production in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Perry will end his quarantine bubble at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Saturday (April 10).

Deadline reports that the media mogul decided after a successful mass vaccination event at the studio took place on Saturday (April 3). Perry hosted Grady Hospital staffers who set up a vaccine site at TPS for all crew, their family and friends who have not yet received the COVID vaccine .

