Good Deeds: Shaquille O'Neal Buys Engagement Ring For Stranger In Jewelry Store

Shaquille O'Neal paid for an engagement ring a young man was buying in a Georgia Zales jewelry store in a wonderful act of kindness.

The current NBA analyst originally visited the store to purchase earrings when he overheard the stranger discussing payment options for the piece of jewelry.

New York Daily News reports O'Neal stepped in, offering to pay for the ring in full.

The heart-warming exchange was caught on video by Chaz Cherry, a friend of Shaq's who works at Zales, reports 11 Alive. The video was then posted on Instagram.