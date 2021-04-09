Iyanla Vanzant Shares Why She’s Ending ‘Fix My Life’ After 9 Years

The popular television series Iyanla: Fix My Life is coming to an end, as host Iyanla Vanzant shared with HollywoodLife, she knows it is time to say goodbye.

“I didn’t make the decision. I was guided spiritually. It’s time to go. I said, ‘OK,” she says. “I think mentally and emotionally I was feeling tired. I don’t want to do this anymore. I didn’t really have a reason, per se. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. And then I prayed about it and tapped into it.”

Iyanla: Fix My Life partnered with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in 2012 as the unscripted series followed celebrities, estranged relatives, damaged families, and broken people in desperate need of guidance to try to break through their issues.

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Tries To Calm Coronavirus Fears With Social Media Counseling

“Forcing yourself to stay in something after you’re complete with it is exhausting,” the New York Times bestselling author says. “We do that in marriages, in jobs, in situations. And so I was exhausted because my purpose had been completed and it was taking a lot of effort to stay.”

The series finale kicks off on Saturday (April 10) with the return of actress LisaRaye McCoy who tries to address the childhood trauma that she is still dealing with today.

Vanzant says she has always urged people to “learn how to speak the truth, hear the truth, accept the truth,” and says that it “brings us greater awareness of how we impact each other.”

The final season of Iyanla: Fix My Life premieres on OWN on April 10 at 9 PM ET.