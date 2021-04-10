New Amazon Prime TV Series ‘THEM’ Draws Comparisons To Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ And ‘US’

Amazon Prime debuted its highly anticipated horror series, “THEM” and some viewers are already making comparisons calling it a “knockoff” and “copycat” of two of Jordan Peele’s past hit movies within the same genre; 2017’s “Get Out” and the 2019 hit, “US.”

The New York Post reports that the 10-episode limited anthology series is also drawing ire because only one of the episodes is helmed by a Black director. Nonetheless, Lena Waithe is involved in the project as an executive producer.

Set in the 1950s, "THEM" explores terror in all forms in America. It features a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white, Los Angeles neighborhood during The Great Migration of the 1950s. While everything looks great on the outside, the family soon discovers that they have entered another reality because forces of evil are attempting to literally destroy them.

The supernatural thriller shows the horrific nature and brutality of racism and it makes monsters out of its perpetrators. Breaking the color barrier in white neighborhoods is often a dangerous endeavor. If you weren’t sure before, you will be now. "THEM" will take you there, navigating through the emotional, and psychological effects of what it really means to be Black in America.