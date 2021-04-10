O.J. Simpson Settles Defamation Case With Las Vegas Hotel

O.J. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a defamation lawsuit after unnamed employees allegedly reported to a celebrity news site that the ex-NFL star “was drunk and became disruptive” in Nov. 2017.

The New York Post reported Simpson's lawyer Malcolm LaVergne declined to comment on the particulars but simply said, "the matter has been resolved." The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter And Says He’s ‘Got A Little Getting Even To Do’

The news site, identified as TMZ, reported Simpson was "belligerent" and damaged property and broke glass prompting him to be banned from the property. LaVergne noted racial bias by hotel officials as the reasoning behind the false claims.

Simpson, now 73-years-old, vehemently denied all allegations.

According to ESPN, TMZ was not included in the lawsuit.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson Addresses Rumors He Slept With Kris Jenner And Is Khloe Kardashian's Father On Twitter

Cosmopolitan lawyers rejected the lawsuit claims, arguing Simpson's reputation is impossible to defame due to his high-profile murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, in 1995. They also noted his most recent civil trial, conviction, and imprisonment in Nevada in a 2007 armed robbery case.

Yahoo! News reports Simpson is currently on parole after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon.