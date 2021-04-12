Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Makes History In Her NWSL Debut

Dennis Rodman was one of the greatest and most eccentric basketball players in the history of the NBA. He won five championships and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. With that type of resume, it shouldn't be a surprise that his children would inherit their father's athletic genes.
Trinity Rodman, the 18-year-old daughter of Dennis Rodman, made history in her professional debut in the National Women's Soccer League. Within five minutes of entering the game, she scored a goal in her first game! She became the youngest American player to score a goal and to be drafted into the league. That's quite a start for the superstar in the making.
Trinity Rodman gets her skills from her famous dad and her mother. She credits her mom as her biggest supporter. Speaking to the US media, Rodman said, "Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she's obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom's been my support system in everything in life and she's my best friend and my rock," Rodman said.
"I don't think people know how close we are," she said. "Even though she wasn't in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she's an extremely strong woman."
Afterward, her coach was highly impressed by Rodman's historic debut. "The kid is just brilliant. She's a machine as an athlete, just unbelievable," added Coach Richie Burke, as reported by the Associated Press. "When you play against her, you train with her, you see how quickly she closes you down. She's deceptively quick to close you down. But now she's getting tactically better, too."
Rodman is set on making a name for herself outside of her father’s legacy. Her brother, Dennis Rodman JR., plays basketball for Washington State.
Even though the Washington Spirit lost to the North Carolina Courage, Trinity Rodman's future is bright as she takes women's professional sports by storm.
Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
