Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Makes History In Her NWSL Debut

Dennis Rodman was one of the greatest and most eccentric basketball players in the history of the NBA. He won five championships and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. With that type of resume, it shouldn't be a surprise that his children would inherit their father's athletic genes.

Trinity Rodman, the 18-year-old daughter of Dennis Rodman, made history in her professional debut in the National Women's Soccer League. Within five minutes of entering the game, she scored a goal in her first game! She became the youngest American player to score a goal and to be drafted into the league. That's quite a start for the superstar in the making.