Judge Orders Jesse Williams And Ex-Wife To Attend ‘High Conflict’ Parenting Class

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee are reportedly still struggling with custody issues over their two children – Maceo, 5, and Sadie, 7.

Even though they finalized their divorce in October of last year, TMZ has obtained court documents saying that the actor must undergo an online program for “high conflict parents.” The six-session program helps parents work on “strategies for reducing conflicts in co-parenting relationships.”

TMZ reports the court order is a result of Williams’ attempt and failure to modify a pre-existing court order regarding custody and visitation rights. Currently, Williams and Drake-Lee have been sharing joint legal and physical custody of their children.

During their courtroom custody battle, Williams claimed that Drake-Lee, at first, would not allow him to see their kids for more than three hours a day. When the former couple settled their divorce in October, it seemed like they’d finally reached an agreement.

Williams and Drake-Lee unofficially split in 2017 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in the fall of 2020.