Regina Taylor To Play Michelle Obama’s Mother In ‘The First Lady’

Showtime's newest anthology series, The First Lady, will focus on the lives of three first ladies who have occupied the White House over the years. In the first season, three first ladies will be featured, one of them being our forever-first lady, Michelle Obama, who served as the first lady from 2009 to 2017.

While Viola Davis landed the role to play Michele Obama, it was recently announced that two-time NAACP Image Award winner and Golden Globe-winning actress Regina Taylor had been tapped as a series regular. She will play the role of Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson, Deadline reports.

RELATED: Viola Davis To Portray Michelle Obama In Showtime ‘First Ladies’ Drama

A renowned actress, Regina Taylor has garnered critical acclaim as an actress and as a playwright. She currently holds the Denzel Washinton Endowed Chair in Theatre at Fordham University’s theatre program.

According to the description of the character,” Michelle Robinson Obama’s mother and Barack Obama’s mother-in-law, is a practical, forthright and honest member of the Obama family who encourages her children and grandchildren to behave honestly and remain grounded, even while living in the White House.”

RELATED: Meet The Actress Who Will Play Malia Obama In Michelle Obama Biopic Series

Rounding out the cast is Saniyya Sidney, Julian DeNiro and Evan Parke will also reportedly appear in recurring roles as Sasha Obama, a young Barack Obama, and Mrs. Obama's longtime security agent Allen Taylor.

Created by Aaron Cooley produced by Lionsgate TV and Showtime, The First Lady gives a brand-new perspective on the highs and lows of American leadership at the highest level, as told by the women who occupied the White House with their husbands. Along with Michelle Obama, season 1 will also include Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford's stories by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Other cast members that have been announced include Lexi Underwood as Malia Obama, O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama and Derek Cecil as Donald Rumsfeld, along with Aya Cash, Jake Picking, Cayden Boyd, Marc Hills, Ben Cook, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Thomas E. Sullivan, and Patrice Johnson Chevannes.