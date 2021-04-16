Sisters LisaRaye And Da Brat Share An Emotional Hug After Their Falling Out

After a public falling out, all is apparently well between sister Da Brat and LisaRaye.

The two reunited for LisaRaye’s 56th birthday and shared an emotional hug.

Back in September, the actress revealed she was upset that she found out about Da Brat’s relationship with Jesseca Dupart not through her, but via blogs.

She said on FOX Soul, “I just didn’t want to hear it from the blogs and the interviews of people asking me questions, and I didn’t know what to say…because I didn’t hear it from you. And so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

That said, Brat met Dupart through LisaRaye.

RELATED: Da Brat Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship Private

In an April 2020 interview with MadameNoire, LisaRaye revealed that she had a professional relationship with Dupart before the Miracle Drops CEO met her sister. "She and I were doing some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we reenacted a 'Player's Club' scene and did a couple of videos together," she said

“So when she reached out to have my sister try her drops, then they actually made a rapport with each other and built a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now."

See the hug below: