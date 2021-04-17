Nick Gordon’s Ex-Attorney Responds To Claim He Supplied Deadly ‘Party Drugs’ To Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina

Nick Gordon’s former attorney is speaking out in defense of his one-time client after Bobby Brown fired off the latest attack against the deceased star.

According to Radar Online, Randy Kessler, who represented Gordon during his civil case, says Gordon had nothing but love for ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, despite claims that he is responsible for supplying her and her mother Whitney Houston with deadly “party drugs” that killed them just three years apart.

"It was very clear to me that Nick cared deeply for Bobbi," he told the entertainment news outlet. "She was his world."

The statement comes shortly after Bobby’s Red Table Talk interview during which he discussed his belief that Gordon played a role in the sudden deaths of the two women. He told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris he believes “foul play” was involved in the deaths and blames the 30-year-old for the deaths nearly a year after his passing.

"[Gordon] was the only one there for both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter and they both died the exact same way," Brown said during the interview. "I think he was more so a provider of party favors to them.”

Bobbi Kristina passed away in 2015 reportedly due to a drug overdose. A year later, Gordon was the target of a civil suit that claimed he supplied his then-girlfriend with a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

Gordon was subsequently ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina’s estate $36 million in 2016.

In January 2020, Nick Gordon died of a heroin overdose.