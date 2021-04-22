Kanye West Is ‘Super Annoyed’ That People Believe Kim Kardashian Initiated Divorce

Kanye West is reportedly mad about how people are perceiving the divorce news surrounding him and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the rapper/producer spoke with Page Six, relaying that he isn’t happy that many believe it was the reality star who asked for an official split. Additionally, the insider says ‘Ye let it happen “for the sake of her kids and her own sanity.”

Page Six reports that West is the one who has long wanted their relationship to end and believes Kardashian’s “huge spin machine” is to blame for how everything is going down publicly.

The insider says Kanye is “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him.” They continued, “Actually, it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out. She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.” While Kim was the first to take the first steps in their divorce proceedings, the source adds that's because West wanted to let her “file first in order to give her dignity.”

The celebrity news outlet also reports that the soon-to-be ex-couple is not speaking or communicating with each other in any way.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy,” the source claims.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19. According to ET Online, Kardashian’s divorce filing asks for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago 3, and Psalm 1. The outlet notes that the former couple do not plan to contest their prenup and a property settlement agreement is currently in the works.