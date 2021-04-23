Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals Why She Was So Emotional On 'The Masked Singer'

Since she first burst on the scene with twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tamera Mowry-Housley has always been uber-talented and could pull off just about anything. From acting, writing, and producing, she can do it all. So when she got the call to be on The Masked Singer, she jumped at the opportunity to revisit her love of singing. But she didn't plan on how emotional she would be during her time on the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mowry-Housley explained why performing on the voice was such an emotional experience. "I cried multiple times because there were moments I wanted to run the opposite way because I hadn't performed in over 20 years," she recalled. "And you are brought into this whirlwind. It was me up against the girl that was afraid to sing, afraid of what people would say, afraid of the critiques, afraid of even succeeding. Every single time I made it to the next round, I was like, "I'm going to do this all over again!" But it was such an amazing journey, and I am a different person because of it. I'm stronger. I had the best time."