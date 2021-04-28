Chadwick Boseman’s Family Defends Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar Win

Although many were stunned when Chadwick Boseman didn’t win the Oscar for Best Actor, the late actor’s family came to the defense of Anthony Hopkins who took home the prize. The Boseman family believes that Chadwick not receiving the Oscar was not a “snub” for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Derrick Boseman, the actor’s brother, spoke to TMZ on behalf of the Boseman family to share with all of the Black Panther star’s fans that the family did not take the loss at the 93rd Academy Awards personally. He went as far as to congratulate Anthony Hopkins on his role in The Father.

"I’m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won,” said Derrick, noting that regarding the Oscars, his brother ‘always described them to me as a campaign’ and that it would have been an achievement to win, but he was not obsessed.



For the first time since 1940, Best Actor was the final award to be presented. Because of the reconfiguration, many believed that it was purposely set up for Boseman to win. Boseman previously won the SAG and a Golden Globe awards which are indicators that he was the presumptive favorite to win the Oscar. But in a twist of events, Hopkins’s name was called as the winner.

Because of the “no Zoom” policy of the Academy, Hopkins was not permitted to give an acceptance speech. He sent a video on Monday where he honored the memory of Boseman. He said, “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early.”

While the Boseman family may have gotten over it, many are still displeased that Chadwick Boseman wasn’t honored by the Motion Picture Academy in his last performance.