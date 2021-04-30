Michael B. Jordan’s Friends Joke With Him For Being Voted ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Being named the "Sexiest Man Alive" is a tough gig, but Michael B. Jordan is up for the task. The actor revealed that his new moniker makes him the target of plenty of jokes from his close friends.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jordan detailed how his boys can't wait to throw in his face that he holds the title of being the "Sexiest Man Alive." He notes that they ramp up their attacks "when they're trying to be obnoxious and bother me."

"Everything I do, it's like, 'Ooh, Sexiest Man Alive. He uses a straw. Oh my God! He opened that can. Sexiest Man. So sexy.' The harassment doesn't stop," he says.

Since he's being voted in, Jordan now has his eyes on getting more titles than George Clooney. "But now I know George Clooney has been Sexiest Man Alive a few times, so listen, Clooney, I'm coming for you. Let's try to run it!" Jordan jokes.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Jordan mentioned how his new title is a "blessing and a curse.' He said, "All my boys, in every group chat ... constantly roasting me," Jordan said. "Everything I do, it's like, 'Oh, the Sexiest Man Alive is taking off his jacket,' or 'Look at the way he wears a shirt.' 'He eats like the Sexiest Man Alive.' "