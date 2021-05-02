Mambacita Apparel Line Honoring Kobe Bryant’s Late Daughter, Gianna, Sells Out In No Time

The new Mambacita apparel line honoring Kobe Bryant’s late daughter Gianna sold out on Saturday (May 1)––on what would have been the teen superstar basketball player’s 15th birthday.

According to a representative of Kobe Bryant’s estate team, the clothing line sold out by early afternoon, CNN Business reports. Mambacita was Gianna’s nickname on the basketball court, that was a nod to her iconic father’s nickname, “Black Mamba,” given to him by Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Vanessa Bryant, gave her IG followers a sneak peak of the limited edition tie dye MAMBACITA x DANNIJO capsule. In an Instagram post, the widow and mother of four described the meaning behind the symbols and and colors.

The purple hoodie paid homage to Gigi’s forever status as a Laker’s princess and the Black and White hoodie honored her Mamba uniform and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. While the red font symbolized the red bow that Gigi would wear in her school pictures from kindergarten to the 8th grade.