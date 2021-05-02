Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have A Sexy Date Night For ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere

“We were looking for a reason to get dressed up. Without Remorse premiere at the crib works right?!,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey celebrated the Friday (April 30) premiere of his Amazon Prime movie Without Remorse . The couple stunned social media followers as they sported matching Prada outfits, posing for a casual photo shoot from home.

“Prada you baby,” she wrote in her IG post promoting the new film.

In an interview with Access on April 25, Jordan shared what is on his bucket list in the next seven years.

He explained, "You know, [and having a] family of my own," he expressed. "I don't know if I'm going to name him Michael, but definitely a couple [kids] running around for sure."

Other highlights on his bucket list include inspiring others and making his loved ones proud. He added, "Making my family proud, and hopefully inspiring and making an impact on people. Making other people's lives better [...] and paying it forward as much as I can."

The couple went public about their relationship in January 2021.