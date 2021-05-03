‘The Equalizer’: Laya DeLeon Hayes Says TV Mom Queen Latifah Is A Mentor

Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes absolutely looks up to her TV mom, Queen Latifah, as her mentor on the CBS series The Equalizer.

The 16-year-old who plays Delilah opposite Latifah's character Robyn McCall spoke with People about the bond the pair have and the impact that it has had on her.

“I think because we have so many intimate scenes together and also some hard ones as well that we have been able to kind of create a bond as we've been able to film,” Hayes shares. “There are things that I've just picked up and seen. Every time that I do a scene with her, I'm learning and soaking everything up. I think one of those things has definitely been having your own opinions on set.”

The Equalizer premiered in February, following Super Bowl LV. It is a reimagined classic action series as Latifah’s McCall has a secret life as “The Equalizer” who turns into an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the defenseless in pursuit of her own personal redemption. It was renewed for season two in early March.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Queen Latifah Says Black Women Have Been Equalizers For As Long As She Can Remember