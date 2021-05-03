Tyler Perry Brings More Laughs To BET As 'Tyler Perry's House of Payne' And 'Tyler Perry's Assisted Living' Return With New Season

This May, come home to BET for a night of Black joy, wholesome entertainment, and MORE of the Tyler Perry shows we just can’t resist. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” season eight and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” season two returns with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, May 25, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Each series, both executive produced by Perry, occupied the #1 and #2 spots for comedy series on cable for African Americans 18-49 and 25-54, in the calendar year 2020.

The eighth season of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne" features retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) as they navigate the challenges of life with their quirky modern-day family.

"House of Payne," which first premiered in June 2007 on TBS, stars Davis and Patton as the patriarch and matriarch of the Payne family. The series also stars Allen Payne as the couple’s nephew C.J. Payne, and Lance Gross as their son, Calvin Payne. Larramie Shaw will also reprise his role as grandson Malik Payne, and Keshia Knight Pulliam will return as daughter-in-law Miranda Payne.