NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Keegan-Michael Key visits SiriusXM Studios on October 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Keegan-Michael Key Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

He will take to the stage on May 15.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Emmy award-winning comedian Keegan-Michael Key is headed to the Saturday Night Live stage as a host for the first time. 

Widely-known for his sketch comedy sets on Key & Peele and Mad TV, Key will lead the May 15 episode of SNL with singer Olivia Rodrigo joining him as the show’s musical guest for the evening. 

“Dreams do come true,” Key said in a tweet sharing the upcoming lineup for the late-night NBC show. 

Earlier this year on his podcast, The History of Sketch Comedy available on Audible, the comedian shared how SNL changed his life. Key said that hearing his dad laugh at a sketch between Eddie Murphy as a talent agent and Stevie Wonder playing an impersonator of himself was a moment he will not forget, Detroit Free Press reports. 

“Nobody in my house was ever the same again,” Key recalled saying that the moment was “the beginning of my sketch comedy path.”

(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

