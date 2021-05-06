Erica Mena Threatens Wendy Williams After Gossiping About Her Second Pregnancy

Erica Mena threatened Wendy Williams when the talk show host gabbed about her latest pregnancy and marriage on a May 5 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

On Tuesday, May 4, Erica Mena and husband Safaree Samuels went on social media to announce that they are expecting their second child, which Wendy Wlliaams discussed during her “Hot Topics” segment.

“I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Saferee enough. You all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much,” Williams said.

“You all need to grow up and grow into being parents. If you’re not going to want to be married, then just get a divorce and co-parent. And babies don’t save marriages but good luck with at least your first six months.”

Williams continued, "Safaree and Erica Mena are having another baby. They announced it the other day and a lot of their fans commented that they shouldn't have another child together. Anyway, the thing about these two is that they're always fighting and threatening divorce.”

The host then played a video Mena posted on Instagram addressing fans' negative comments about her and Samuels’ marriage.

“Granted, there’s been mistakes made immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage. Unfortunately, there’s been mishaps and like any marriage sh*t happens. When you’re in the public eye, me and my husband have realized that things should be kept in.Outside of that, we’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are really try to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray,” Mena said in an Instagram video.

After playing the video of Mena, Wendy added, "We're not trying to be anything, you're the one putting it out there, Erica. You and Safaree."

See the clip below from The Wendy Williams Show: