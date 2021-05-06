Spoiler Alert: Robopine Latest Celeb To Be Unmasked On 'The Masked Singer'

During the Wednesday (May 5) episode of The Masked Singer, The Robopine was unmasked, and you won’t believe who was underneath!

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson shocked fans during the big reveal as The Robopine and spoke with HollywoodLife about his journey to The Masked Singer. He also shared that his 13-year-old daughter, Shayla, convinced him to do the show.

“She was watching The Masked Singer on Hulu, watching every season. She just was like, ‘You should do this show.’ I looked at Shayla and said, ‘Get out of here,’” Gibson said. “We had a full-on heated debate about why I should do it and the fact that I should do this. And then literally out of the blue, I got a phone call from my agent who said, ‘Hey, we just got a call. I’m sure it’s something that you would never do. But we have to tell you the people from The Masked Singer called, and they want you to do the show.”