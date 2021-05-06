Spoiler Alert: Robopine Latest Celeb To Be Unmasked On 'The Masked Singer'

During the Wednesday (May 5) episode of The Masked Singer, The Robopine was unmasked, and you won’t believe who was underneath!
Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson shocked fans during the big reveal as The Robopine and spoke with HollywoodLife about his journey to The Masked Singer. He also shared that his 13-year-old daughter, Shayla, convinced him to do the show.
“She was watching The Masked Singer on Hulu, watching every season. She just was like, ‘You should do this show.’ I looked at Shayla and said, ‘Get out of here,’” Gibson said. “We had a full-on heated debate about why I should do it and the fact that I should do this. And then literally out of the blue, I got a phone call from my agent who said, ‘Hey, we just got a call. I’m sure it’s something that you would never do. But we have to tell you the people from The Masked Singer called, and they want you to do the show.”
RELATED: Why Is Niecy Nash Replacing Nick Cannon As Host Of Season 5 Of ‘The Masked Singer’?
The 42-year-old went on to say that he couldn’t tell Shayla he was going to be on the show.
“They would not let me bring her to set,” the Fast 9 star said, explaining how he was unaware of the extremes the show went to keep his identity hidden. “They said no kids allowed because kids are going to go to school and tell all their friends.”
As far as his Robopine costume, that was made up of a massive muscle suit with porcupine quills. Gibson shared that it took two to three people to help him put it on and take it off.
For his final performance on The Masked Singer stage, the singer performed “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men.
“I didn’t know that was going to be my last song,” Tyrese said. “I had like three other missiles lined up. That was one of my favorite songs ever written and produced.”
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.
Watch Tyrese’s final performance below:
(Photo by FOX via Getty Images)
COMMENTS