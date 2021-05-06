Will Smith Shares Family Photo With His Twin Siblings On Their 50th Birthday

Written by BET Staff

Will Smith is celebrating his younger siblings who marked a milestone birthday on Wednesday (May 5). In a rare family photo, the 52-year-old actor shared a photo of his twin siblings Ellen and Harry who brought in their 50th birthday together. “My little brother & sister are 50 today! D**n,” the Bad Boys star captioned the photo with two arrows pointing to the twins.

Ellen took to her IG to share a beautiful bouquet of flowers and birthday cake that have been sent to her. “Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! 🎂🎂🎂. This is how it's going...I'm excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing! 🙏🏿,” she wrote. RELATED: Will Smith Vows To Get In The ‘Best Shape Of My Life’ In New Shirtless Photo, Find Out His Big Fitness Plan!

Harry shared a photo collage of how he spent the big 5-0 on a yacht in Dubai. “A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most. I am so blessed to have reached this milestone,” he wrote showing photos of silver balloons. He continued, “I'm super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year. I'm committed to expressing my appreciation for the blessed existence I'm living and will be saying “YES” to adventure and enchantment!!! Let me know where y'all at and I'm coming.”

Ellen and Harry are Smith’s youngest siblings. They also have an older sister, Pamela, 57.