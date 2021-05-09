Gabrielle Union Sends Message To Grief Stricken ‘Being Mary Jane’ Co-Star Lisa Vidal

Gabrielle Union sent love and support to her Being Mary Jane co-star Lisa Vidal on Mother’s Day (May 9) after Vidal shared her grief on Instagram about her son’s recent death.

According to RadarOnLine.com, Vidal’s 28-year-old son, Scott Cohen, died on April 11 of a gunshot wound to the head in a suicide attempt.

“My dear friends... my heart is broken, shattered into 1 million pieces.... I’m in catastrophic grief... I’m sharing with you that my beautiful baby boy, my angel, my sweet son is gone... a piece of my heart has been torn away... my beloved Scott Jarred Cohen passed away,” Vidal wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 9).

Her post continued: “Son, in the deepest part of my soul I know that you were resting peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that he has you wrapped in his arms.”

“To all my beautiful mothers out there, I send you love blessings strength and I honor all of you for doing all the things you do and being all the things you are to all of your loved ones,” she added. “May God bless you always cover you and protect you and prosper you in Jesus mighty name amen.”