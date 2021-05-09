Halle Berry Gives Special Shout Out During SWV And Xscape ‘Verzuz’

SWV and Xscape kicked off Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday (May 8) by coming together in the latest Verzuz to take their fans down memory lane with classic 90s pop and R&B hits.

As the two legendary girl groups performed their iconic songs, A-List celebs joined in on the event on social media and gave their reactions to the event. Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry, wrote in the comments section during the live event as SWV belted out their tune “Weak.”

“Love all [the] ladies, thank you for making my weekend beautiful,” she said.

Followed by another comment from singer and Verzuz alum, Jill Scott, who simply stated, “Amazing love.”

