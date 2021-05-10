Jennifer Hudson, Jefferey Wright, and Kelvin Harrison Jr; Tackle Racism In The Legal System In The Netflix Drama ‘Monster’

BET.com spoke with Wright, Hudson, and Harrison Jr., about portraying the challenges of being Black in America, the timeliness of the film, and the meaning behind the film's title.

Based on a 1999 novel by Walter Dean Myers , Monster chronicles the story of Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old Harlem native attending a prestigious film school. His life is completely changed when he’s charged with felony murder. His parents, played by Jefferey Wright and Jennifer Hudson, are forced to accept the reality that their son’s once promising future now hangs in the balance, hedging towards despair.

BET.com: Kelvin, you captured all of the nuances of being in the position that your character Steve was facing. He was in a fight for his life. How did you prepare for such an intense role?

Kelvin Harrison Jr.: Wow. It was my first time being in New York so I just got on the train. I had my camera, and I kind of just existed in the place I was at in my life. I think you have to just be honest with yourself. I was like, I really don't know who I am right now. So the first thing I always ask myself with any role is, ‘Why did I get cast? What did the director see in me to play this part?’

You have to bring a bit of yourself into every role, and I had to come to terms with the fact that I was trying to figure out what I wanted in life. That's exactly what Steve was going through. He's trying to deal with the fact that he’s uncomfortable with his privilege. He doesn’t know how much that is and he doesn’t know how much it actually helps him or hurts him. Then, to have to go to prison, go on trial, and have people point their finger at you and tell you who you are when you're still trying to define that for yourself is not easy. I just had to be, you know, honest with myself.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Stars Of ‘Monsters & Men’ Share Their Earliest Interactions With Police & Discuss Film As Activism

BET.com: Watching the film, it reminded me that the criminal justice system rarely treats young, Black kids like children. Why do you think it’s so easy or Black kids to get caught up in situations like Steve does in the film?

Kelvin Harrison Jr.: It’s fascinating because it's the justice system and the media really likes to bunch us all together as one. Every time we step outside, how am I supposed to process everyone's perception of me? How does that allow me to judge my brothers and sisters as well? We're all a victim to the system that was designed to enslave us, imprison us, all in the name of making money.

When I read the script, I thought to myself, ‘it's a shame.’ We really need to remind ourselves of our humanity and my character, I mean he's putting pop rocks in his pocket. He's harmless, you know what I mean? Like, my guy is not up to no good. He's just trying to figure out what he's trying to do in life.